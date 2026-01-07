Left Menu

NDMC Unveils Surplus Budget with Focus on Modernization and Sustainability

The NDMC presented a surplus budget for 2026-27, with a net surplus of Rs 143.05 crore. Key highlights include 2,000 new CCTVs, investments in education, infrastructure, and renewable energy. The council maintained property tax rates and emphasized modern urban development balanced with sustainability and heritage conservation.

On Wednesday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) introduced a projection of a net surplus budget of Rs 143.05 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27. The overview was presented during a special council meeting, led by the NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra.

The council focused on multiple developmental fronts, including the installation of over 2,000 CCTVs across Lutyens Delhi under the Safe City project. Importantly, plans for a world-class water supply control room and advances in AI-driven flood prediction models were laid out.

The budget earmarked significant funds for enhancing urban infrastructure, targeting a shift to 100% renewable energy by 2028, while also setting aside Rs 245.93 crore for education upgrades. Property tax rates will remain unchanged, yet the council aims to standardize these in the months to come.

