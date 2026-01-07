Tragic Boiler Explosion at Sugar Factory Claims Lives

A devastating incident unfolded on Wednesday when a boiler exploded at the Inamdar Sugar Factory in Marakumbi, leading to tragic consequences. Three individuals lost their lives, while six others were critically injured, according to police reports.

The explosion occurred around 2 pm as confirmed by K Ramarajan, Superintendent of Belagavi rural district. The deceased, identified as Akshay Topade, Deepak Munnolli, and Sudarshan Banoshi, suffered fatal injuries.

Two victims died en route to the hospital, with the third succumbing to injuries during treatment. Currently, the five other victims are receiving medical attention at the KLE Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)