Tragic Boiler Explosion at Sugar Factory Claims Lives

A devastating explosion at a sugar factory in Marakumbi left three people dead and six others critically injured. Occurring at Inamdar Sugar Factory, the incident was confirmed by police and district authorities. Victims were Akshay Topade, Deepak Munnolli, and Sudarshan Banoshi. Five injured are being treated at KLE Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded on Wednesday when a boiler exploded at the Inamdar Sugar Factory in Marakumbi, leading to tragic consequences. Three individuals lost their lives, while six others were critically injured, according to police reports.

The explosion occurred around 2 pm as confirmed by K Ramarajan, Superintendent of Belagavi rural district. The deceased, identified as Akshay Topade, Deepak Munnolli, and Sudarshan Banoshi, suffered fatal injuries.

Two victims died en route to the hospital, with the third succumbing to injuries during treatment. Currently, the five other victims are receiving medical attention at the KLE Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

