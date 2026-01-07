Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire in Mumbai's Chandivali Area

A fire erupted in a commercial building in Chandivali, Mumbai, resulting in two fatalities. The blaze, which started on the third floor, engulfed the building with smoke. Firefighters managed to control it after three hours. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Mumbai's Chandivali area, a devastating fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building Wednesday evening, leading to two fatalities, as confirmed by civic officials.

The fire ignited at 6.36 pm on the third floor of Tex Centre, Narayan Plaza Building, situated in Andheri's eastern suburb. Fire Brigade personnel battled the blaze for three hours before bringing it under control.

The third-floor fire, concentrated in Unit No. 303 of M/s Neocell Industries, consumed electric wiring, lithium-ion batteries, and office fixtures. Despite rescuing two unconscious individuals, Bhagvan Pitale, 30, and Sumant Jadhav, 28, they were pronounced dead at local hospitals. The cause of the fire is yet undetermined.

