U.S. Job Openings Hit 14-Month Low Amid Economic & Policy Challenges

In November, U.S. job openings dropped to their lowest in 14 months, according to data from the Labor Department, suggesting waning demand for labor amidst ongoing policy uncertainties over import tariffs and the integration of artificial intelligence in some work roles.

The slowdown did not translate into increased layoffs, leaving the labor market in a 'no hire, no fire' state. This supports economists' expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady later this month.

Sectors such as accommodation, food services, healthcare, and social assistance led the decline in job vacancies. However, the construction and retail industries saw significant increases in job postings, reflecting seasonal demand and structural shifts in the labor market.