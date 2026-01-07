Left Menu

U.S. Job Openings Hit 14-Month Low Amid Economic & Policy Challenges

U.S. job openings fell to a 14-month low in November, highlighting slowing labor demand amid tariff and AI integration concerns. Despite the decline, layoffs remain low, with policy uncertainties dampening hiring. Economists expect interest rates to remain unchanged, and partial job growth is anticipated in specific sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:47 IST
In November, U.S. job openings dropped to their lowest in 14 months, according to data from the Labor Department, suggesting waning demand for labor amidst ongoing policy uncertainties over import tariffs and the integration of artificial intelligence in some work roles.

The slowdown did not translate into increased layoffs, leaving the labor market in a 'no hire, no fire' state. This supports economists' expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady later this month.

Sectors such as accommodation, food services, healthcare, and social assistance led the decline in job vacancies. However, the construction and retail industries saw significant increases in job postings, reflecting seasonal demand and structural shifts in the labor market.

