Cold wave continue in Rajasthan; Sikar shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave conditions continue in several parts of Rajasthan, with the Sikar district being the coldest at 2.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Thursday.

According to the department, the temperature on Wednesday night in Jaisalmer was recorded at 3.3 degrees Celsius, with Mount Abu, 4.6, Jhunjhunu, 4.7, Sirohi, 4.9, Churu, 5.2, Fatehpur (Sikar), 5.5, and Ganganagar, 5.6.

In Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius and 4.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

With the possibility of a further drop in minimum temperatures, severe cold day conditions are likely at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan.

According to the department, dense to very dense fog was reported at several places across the state during the past 24 hours and cold wave and severe cold day conditions continued to prevail in many regions.

The weather is likely to remain dry across the state for the next week, it said.

Dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions may persist in some areas during morning hours over the next few days.

