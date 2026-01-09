Tragedy at Cebu Landfill: Avalanche of Debris Claims Lives
A deadly avalanche of garbage and debris at a landfill in Cebu, Philippines, has claimed the life of one worker, left 38 missing, and injured numerous others. Rescuers are working tirelessly to retrieve those still trapped, as the community mourns and urgent meetings address safety concerns.
- Country:
- Philippines
A disastrous avalanche of waste has struck a landfill in Cebu, Philippines, resulting in one fatality, 38 missing persons, and numerous injuries. Officials reported that rescuers managed to save 13 individuals overnight as they continued to search for the others who remain trapped.
Eyewitness Jaylord Antigua described the rapid collapse of a garbage mountain, which occurred unexpectedly under clear skies. Having narrowly survived the disaster, Antigua recounted his frantic escape, highlighting the traumatic experience of the sudden landslide.
Mayor Nestor Archival assured the public of vigorous rescue efforts and pledged transparency and accountability as safety discussions unfold among city officials. The incident underscores the longstanding dangers posed by landfills, drawing comparisons to a 2000 tragedy in Quezon City that claimed over 200 lives.
