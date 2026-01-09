Left Menu

Tragedy at Cebu Landfill: Avalanche of Debris Claims Lives

A deadly avalanche of garbage and debris at a landfill in Cebu, Philippines, has claimed the life of one worker, left 38 missing, and injured numerous others. Rescuers are working tirelessly to retrieve those still trapped, as the community mourns and urgent meetings address safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:57 IST
Tragedy at Cebu Landfill: Avalanche of Debris Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A disastrous avalanche of waste has struck a landfill in Cebu, Philippines, resulting in one fatality, 38 missing persons, and numerous injuries. Officials reported that rescuers managed to save 13 individuals overnight as they continued to search for the others who remain trapped.

Eyewitness Jaylord Antigua described the rapid collapse of a garbage mountain, which occurred unexpectedly under clear skies. Having narrowly survived the disaster, Antigua recounted his frantic escape, highlighting the traumatic experience of the sudden landslide.

Mayor Nestor Archival assured the public of vigorous rescue efforts and pledged transparency and accountability as safety discussions unfold among city officials. The incident underscores the longstanding dangers posed by landfills, drawing comparisons to a 2000 tragedy in Quezon City that claimed over 200 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

 India
2
Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East

Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East

 Bulgaria
3
Sagebrook Sparks Curiosity at Hyderabad's Enchanting Festival of Play

Sagebrook Sparks Curiosity at Hyderabad's Enchanting Festival of Play

 India
4
Revolutionizing Travel Bookings: Vervotech and ZealConnect Launch AI Reconfirmation Tool

Revolutionizing Travel Bookings: Vervotech and ZealConnect Launch AI Reconfi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026