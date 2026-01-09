Left Menu

Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc Across Northern France and Southern England

Storm Goretti caused widespread power outages and travel disruptions across northern France and southern England. The storm brought high winds, rain, and snow to the region, leading to blocked roads, unstable buildings, and significant transport delays. Authorities issued severe weather warnings, urging people to remain cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Residents in northern France and southern England faced severe disruptions as Storm Goretti brought chaos on Friday. High winds, rain, and snow left thousands without power and delayed travel.

The Isles of Scilly experienced wind gusts up to 159 kph, impacting the southwestern tip of England the hardest. Storm Goretti's ferocity caused blocked roads and unstable buildings, with over 57,000 homes affected by power outages.

France felt similar effects as northwestern regions experienced power cuts. Authorities urged caution and suspended train services, though high-speed rail remained functional, minimizing travel disruption despite widespread chaos.

