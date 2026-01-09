Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc Across Northern France and Southern England

Residents in northern France and southern England faced severe disruptions as Storm Goretti brought chaos on Friday. High winds, rain, and snow left thousands without power and delayed travel.

The Isles of Scilly experienced wind gusts up to 159 kph, impacting the southwestern tip of England the hardest. Storm Goretti's ferocity caused blocked roads and unstable buildings, with over 57,000 homes affected by power outages.

France felt similar effects as northwestern regions experienced power cuts. Authorities urged caution and suspended train services, though high-speed rail remained functional, minimizing travel disruption despite widespread chaos.