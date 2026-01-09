Tragedy Strikes: Toddler Killed in Housing Society Mishap

In a tragic incident in Behror, a three-year-old boy named Yash lost his life after being struck by a car in a housing society. The heartbreaking mishap occurred while Yash was playing outside, with his parents sitting nearby.

Police reports indicate that the young boy was attempting to pick up an object from the ground when he was hit. Eyewitnesses stated that the vehicle's tyre tragically passed over the child's head before it dragged him along as the driver reversed.

The driver subsequently abandoned the vehicle and fled. Law enforcement agencies are currently examining CCTV recordings to identify and capture the runaway driver.

