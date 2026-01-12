Bhumika Raises Rs 170 Crore for Faridabad Mixed-Use Project
Bhumika Realty has secured Rs 170 crore from Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and BGO to finance its upcoming project's construction and working capital needs in Faridabad. The funding underscores the growth of India's real estate sector and the demand for integrated mixed-use developments.
Bhumika Realty has successfully raised Rs 170 crore from Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and BGO's real estate credit platform to support its new mixed-use development in Faridabad.
The company announced on Monday that the funds will be allocated for construction and working capital requirements. Cushman & Wakefield played a key role in facilitating the transaction.
The Indian real estate sector is experiencing significant growth with increased investments. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's strategic investment in the Faridabad project highlights the demand for mixed-use environments and the confidence in the sector's potential.
