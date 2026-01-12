Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire in Solan Claims Lives

A deadly fire in Solan's Arki market took the lives of three people, including an eight-year-old. Rescue operations continue for six missing individuals, all Nepalese nationals. An inquiry is underway to determine the fire's cause as relief efforts proceed under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire in Solan Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire erupted in the Old Bus Stand area of Arki market, Solan district, resulting in the death of three individuals, including an eight-year-old child, as reported by police on Monday.

The blaze, which started late Sunday night, destroyed numerous shops and buildings. A search continues for six missing persons, feared trapped under debris. All victims, including five minors, are Nepalese from Salyan, Karnali province. So far, three bodies have been recovered, according to Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

An investigation into the fire's cause, which ignited around 2.45 am, has been ordered by Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma. The fire began in a wooden building, quickly spreading to nearby structures. Firefighters from multiple locations assisted in controlling the blaze. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered immediate relief efforts, with Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi reporting significant damage to several shops and houses.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
2
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
4
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026