Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire in Solan Claims Lives

A tragic fire erupted in the Old Bus Stand area of Arki market, Solan district, resulting in the death of three individuals, including an eight-year-old child, as reported by police on Monday.

The blaze, which started late Sunday night, destroyed numerous shops and buildings. A search continues for six missing persons, feared trapped under debris. All victims, including five minors, are Nepalese from Salyan, Karnali province. So far, three bodies have been recovered, according to Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

An investigation into the fire's cause, which ignited around 2.45 am, has been ordered by Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma. The fire began in a wooden building, quickly spreading to nearby structures. Firefighters from multiple locations assisted in controlling the blaze. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered immediate relief efforts, with Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi reporting significant damage to several shops and houses.