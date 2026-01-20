Left Menu

Fresh Air Wins in Delhi-NCR: Pollution Curbs Lifted as AQI Improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-4 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air quality in Delhi-NCR improved. Stage-1, 2, and 3 measures remain. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav reviewed action plans addressing pollution in NCR cities and called for data collection to identify non-compliant industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:16 IST
Fresh Air Wins in Delhi-NCR: Pollution Curbs Lifted as AQI Improves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage-4 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as air quality levels have shown significant improvement.

However, CAQM emphasized the continued enforcement of Stage-1, 2, and 3 measures, citing unpredictably harsh winter conditions that could worsen air quality. Citizens must continue to follow the GRAP guidelines to maintain cleaner air standards.

Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav held a review meeting on tackling pollution in key NCR cities, highlighting high PM10 levels and calling for enhanced data gathering on industrial compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

 Global
2
New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenges

New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenge...

 Global
3
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
4
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026