Fresh Air Wins in Delhi-NCR: Pollution Curbs Lifted as AQI Improves

In a decisive move, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage-4 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as air quality levels have shown significant improvement.

However, CAQM emphasized the continued enforcement of Stage-1, 2, and 3 measures, citing unpredictably harsh winter conditions that could worsen air quality. Citizens must continue to follow the GRAP guidelines to maintain cleaner air standards.

Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav held a review meeting on tackling pollution in key NCR cities, highlighting high PM10 levels and calling for enhanced data gathering on industrial compliance.

