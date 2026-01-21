Chile's Canine Brigade: Unsung Heroes in the Face of Raging Fires

As wildfires ravage Chile, leaving trails of destruction in their wake, a dedicated group of volunteers and the national police's canine brigade have emerged as heroes for the animal kingdom. From makeshift clinics, these teams provide critical first aid to pets and other animals scorched by the relentless flames.

In the small town of Lirquén, where fires have consumed 80% of the city, veterinarians work tirelessly to administer treatment. Many animals arrive at the mobile clinic with burns and conjunctivitis, consequences of the toxic fumes. The mobile units operate as lifelines, stabilizing pets with IV fluids and treating injuries before transferring severe cases to veterinary hospitals.

The fires have ripped through the Bío Bío region, causing massive evacuations and heartbreak over lost pets. Both volunteers and residents, such as Kevin Carrasco, seek the mobile clinics desperately, either to aid suffering pets or to find missing ones. Despite the control over the current blaze, the aftermath of this profound emergency lingers.

