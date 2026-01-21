Left Menu

Odisha's Mahanadi Riverfront: A New Era of Urban Rejuvenation

The Mahanadi riverfront development project in Cuttack, Odisha, aims to transform the riverfront into a vibrant public space. Estimated to cost Rs 150 crore, the project covers 426 acres and will be executed in three phases, incorporating cultural, recreational, and tourism-oriented facilities to boost the local environment and economy.

The Mahanadi riverfront development project in Cuttack has been prioritized by Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Minister Krishna Chandra Mahapatra for fast-tracked implementation. Valued at an estimated Rs 150 crore, this flagship urban rejuvenation initiative spans 426 acres and is designed to revitalize the riverfront as a lively public, cultural, and recreational space.

Officials have announced that the project will proceed in three phases, starting with a 3.2 km-long riverfront promenade from Baliyatra Ground edge to Maritime Museum, equipped with pathways and essential utilities. Emphasis will be placed on environmental sustainability, featuring pathways and tree plantations in later stages.

Phase-III of the project promises an array of attractions, including Cuttack Haat, a heritage village, and various recreational and cultural amenities, all aimed at bolstering tourism and improving the urban landscape. The Cuttack Development Authority will execute the project through an open tender process, underscoring the minister's directive for swift action to capitalize on the project's economic and environmental benefits.

