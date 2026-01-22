Left Menu

European Corporate Health Faces Strain Amid Geopolitical Tensions

European corporate health has slightly worsened due to geopolitical tensions outweighing U.S. tariff relief. Forecasts show a 4.2% drop in fourth-quarter earnings for 2025, marking the worst performance in seven quarters. Despite some stock market gains, revenue projections are also declining, raising concerns about Western alliances.

Updated: 22-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:10 IST
European corporate health has taken a hit, with forecasts released on Thursday indicating a more challenging outlook. Relief expected from U.S. tariffs is overshadowed by ongoing geopolitical tensions, affecting traditional Western alliances.

The latest data from LSEG I/B/E/S predicts a 4.2% drop in fourth-quarter earnings for 2025, worse than the 4.1% decline analysts had foreseen just last week. This would be the worst performance in seven quarters.

Even though European stocks received a temporary boost following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision not to impose tariffs on certain European allies, concerns linger. As revenues are projected to shrink by 3.5% compared to last year, experts warn of potential volatility in foreign policy.

