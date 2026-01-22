European Corporate Health Faces Strain Amid Geopolitical Tensions
European corporate health has slightly worsened due to geopolitical tensions outweighing U.S. tariff relief. Forecasts show a 4.2% drop in fourth-quarter earnings for 2025, marking the worst performance in seven quarters. Despite some stock market gains, revenue projections are also declining, raising concerns about Western alliances.
Even though European stocks received a temporary boost following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision not to impose tariffs on certain European allies, concerns linger. As revenues are projected to shrink by 3.5% compared to last year, experts warn of potential volatility in foreign policy.
