From Filth to Fun: Barapullah Drain Revamped

The Delhi government has breathed new life into a stretch along the Barapullah drain, converting it into a scenic recreational area complete with cycle tracks and seating arrangements, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced. This area, once avoided due to its unsightly state, now welcomes visitors with open arms.

Covering an almost 200-meter section previously marred by filth, this transformed site now allows people to enjoy picnics and strolls. A newly constructed gazebo adds a touch of charm to the revamped locale. The government's commitment to urban rejuvenation is evident as it turns neglected spaces into vibrant community spots.

Minister Verma also addressed past waterlogging issues exacerbated by the site's condition, noting the ongoing efforts to alleviate such problems ahead of the monsoon season. With these improvements, the city aims to reduce waterlogging events and bolster urban resilience.

