Punjab's Transformation: From Political Exploitation to Development

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann highlights the state's shift from political exploitation to development. Major efforts include infrastructure enhancement, education reforms, and job creation. The government aims to boost rural development, modernize schools, and promote welfare initiatives, ensuring sustainable progress and community wellbeing.

Updated: 09-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:06 IST
Punjab is undergoing a significant transformation, according to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who emphasized the state's shift from a history of political exploitation to a future centered on development, education reforms, and welfare-focused governance.

Addressing a gathering in Qadian, Gurdaspur district, Mann announced major initiatives, including the renovation of 237 rural roads and sending government school teachers abroad for training. The state government's agenda also includes enhancing rural infrastructure, revitalizing education, and generating new employment opportunities.

Highlighting recent accomplishments, Mann noted that Punjab has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore, creating over five lakh jobs. Additionally, he unveiled plans for new administrative offices, a stadium, and improved public utilities, all underscoring a commitment to comprehensive state development.

