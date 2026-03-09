Punjab's Transformation: From Political Exploitation to Development

Punjab is undergoing a significant transformation, according to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who emphasized the state's shift from a history of political exploitation to a future centered on development, education reforms, and welfare-focused governance.

Addressing a gathering in Qadian, Gurdaspur district, Mann announced major initiatives, including the renovation of 237 rural roads and sending government school teachers abroad for training. The state government's agenda also includes enhancing rural infrastructure, revitalizing education, and generating new employment opportunities.

Highlighting recent accomplishments, Mann noted that Punjab has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore, creating over five lakh jobs. Additionally, he unveiled plans for new administrative offices, a stadium, and improved public utilities, all underscoring a commitment to comprehensive state development.

