Market Swings: Wall Street's Rollercoaster Amid Intel Plunge and Earnings Anticipation

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 concluded a tumultuous week with mixed results after Intel's downturn cooled investor risk appetite. Although geopolitical instability continues to spark volatility, traders maintain faith in the strength of the U.S. economy.

Intel's forecast below market expectations saw it drop 17.8% on Friday, weighing down the main indexes. In contrast, while the S&P 500 remained flat, the Nasdaq Composite inched upward. Market focus now shifts to the 'Magnificent Seven' stocks as they prepare to report earnings, amid a broader economic resilience.

Looking ahead, investors await Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates next week, seeking insights from Chair Jerome Powell's remarks. Despite a soft job market, January's business activity showed promise, with consumer sentiment rising according to recent surveys.

