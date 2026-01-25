Devastation in Java: Landslide Leaves Death and Destruction

Rescue teams in Indonesia face treacherous conditions as they search for survivors following a devastating landslide in West Java. Triggered by heavy rains, the landslide buried dozens of homes, claiming at least 11 lives so far.

Videos from the scene show the painstaking efforts of rescuers, many forced to use simple tools and even their hands due to the unstable ground, which renders heavy equipment almost useless. Hundreds of residents have been evacuated as the search continues.

Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has pledged government action to prevent future disasters, emphasizing the need to manage land conversion in high-risk areas. Meanwhile, challenging weather conditions hamper rescue efforts, with experts warning similar incidents are likely during the rainy season.

(With inputs from agencies.)