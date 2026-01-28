Left Menu

Crisis in Sicily: Landslides Force Mass Evacuation

Intense rainfall from Cyclone Harry has caused a massive landslide in Niscemi, Sicily, leading to the evacuation of over 1,500 residents as homes topple over cliffs. The Italian government has declared a state of emergency and allocated initial funds to assist the affected regions.

Crisis in Sicily: Landslides Force Mass Evacuation
Heavy rains from Cyclone Harry have triggered a devastating landslide in Niscemi, Sicily, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,500 residents. The four-kilometer landslide has left properties dangling over new cliff edges and prompted an emergency zone establishment by civil protection teams.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni visited the affected area and promised further aid for displaced residents. The government has already declared a state of emergency for the hardest-hit regions and allocated an initial fund of 100 million euros to assist them, with more financial help to follow.

The landslide revives political debate over construction practices in geologically volatile areas. Regional authorities continue to grapple with the immediate needs for relocation and infrastructure repairs as Sicily faces damages estimated at 2 billion euros.

