Left Menu

Chinese Stocks Rise as Liquor and Real Estate Shares Soar

China's stock market saw an upswing on Thursday, fueled by significant gains in the liquor and real estate sectors. The CSI300 Index rose 0.8%, and the Hang Seng Index increased by 0.51%. Liquor shares jumped 9.8%, while mainland and Hong Kong real estate shares saw substantial gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:07 IST
Chinese Stocks Rise as Liquor and Real Estate Shares Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock market surged on Thursday, buoyed by impressive gains in liquor and real estate shares. The CSI300 Index climbed 0.8%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.51%.

Liquor shares led the rally with a striking 9.8% increase, marking a record gain for the day. Meanwhile, real estate stocks on both the mainland and in Hong Kong also saw noteworthy rises, with Seazen shares soaring over 14%.

The CSI300 real estate index experienced a 5% hike, driven by reports that Chinese regulators are easing financial requirements for developers. Even as tech shares faced dips, analysts observed a shift in market focus toward cyclicals and emerging sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026