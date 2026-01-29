Chinese Stocks Rise as Liquor and Real Estate Shares Soar

China's stock market surged on Thursday, buoyed by impressive gains in liquor and real estate shares. The CSI300 Index climbed 0.8%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.51%.

Liquor shares led the rally with a striking 9.8% increase, marking a record gain for the day. Meanwhile, real estate stocks on both the mainland and in Hong Kong also saw noteworthy rises, with Seazen shares soaring over 14%.

The CSI300 real estate index experienced a 5% hike, driven by reports that Chinese regulators are easing financial requirements for developers. Even as tech shares faced dips, analysts observed a shift in market focus toward cyclicals and emerging sectors.

