Chinese Stocks Rise as Liquor and Real Estate Shares Soar
China's stock market saw an upswing on Thursday, fueled by significant gains in the liquor and real estate sectors. The CSI300 Index rose 0.8%, and the Hang Seng Index increased by 0.51%. Liquor shares jumped 9.8%, while mainland and Hong Kong real estate shares saw substantial gains.
Liquor shares led the rally with a striking 9.8% increase, marking a record gain for the day. Meanwhile, real estate stocks on both the mainland and in Hong Kong also saw noteworthy rises, with Seazen shares soaring over 14%.
The CSI300 real estate index experienced a 5% hike, driven by reports that Chinese regulators are easing financial requirements for developers. Even as tech shares faced dips, analysts observed a shift in market focus toward cyclicals and emerging sectors.
