Tragic Fire Claims Life of Octogenarian Woman in Jharkhand

An octogenarian woman named Shobha Mukherjee died in a fire at her home in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, occurred while the family was asleep. The fire brigade's delayed response drew criticism, as the incident caused significant property damage.

Updated: 29-01-2026 15:16 IST
A devastating fire has claimed the life of an 85-year-old woman in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, officials reported. The tragic incident unfolded in the early hours of Thursday when flames engulfed the family's residence in Indiranagar, within the Sitaramdera Police Station area.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m., waking the family members from their slumber, but tragically Shobha Mukherjee, the elderly victim, was unable to escape the inferno. Neighbors, noticing the smoke, alerted the fire brigade, but the response time has been questioned as a contributing factor to the fatality.

The fire, suspected to have originated from a short circuit, left the house ravaged, causing extensive damage to furniture and belongings. Local authorities have launched an investigation, and the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

