Brigade Enterprises buys 2.25-acre land in Secunderabad to build homes

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Friday said it has bought 2.25-acre land in Secunderabad to build a housing project. The company expects around Rs 650 crore in revenue from this upcoming project. The project has an estimated revenue potential or Gross Development Value GDV of about Rs 650 crore, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:19 IST
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Friday said it has bought 2.25-acre land in Secunderabad to build a housing project. The company expects around Rs 650 crore in revenue from this upcoming project. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has signed an agreement to acquire a prime land parcel of 2.25 acres in Secunderabad. It did not disclose the land cost. The project has an estimated revenue potential or Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 650 crore, it added. Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of India's leading property developers. In the last four decades, the company has developed many projects across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City with developments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

