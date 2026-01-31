Suspected suffocation kills four migrant labourers near Bengaluru

Four migrant labourers from Assam were found dead at their rented accommodation on the outskirts of the city in a suspected case of suffocation, police said Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Jayant Shinde, Nirendranath, Doctor Tide, and Dhananjay Tide, all in their early 20s. A preliminary investigation revealed that the deaths were allegedly caused by suffocation due to carbon monoxide accumulation while they were cooking rice on a stove, a senior police officer said. The house reportedly had no ventilation, and the only window was closed. The incident occurred late Friday night within the jurisdiction of Sulibele police station in Hoskote taluk. The victims were employed in loading and unloading materials at a nearby warehouse. Due to cold weather, they had tightly shut the doors and windows, making the accommodation airtight. ''Preliminary investigation indicates that the cooking led to the accumulation of carbon monoxide. There was no proper ventilation. The labourers lost consciousness and died, allegedly due to suffocation,'' the officer said. The matter came to light after a friend visited the accommodation. When there was no response at the door, he tried to open the window from outside, police said. The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations. Authorities are awaiting the autopsy report and forensic analysis to confirm the exact cause of death.

