Left Menu

Suspected suffocation kills four migrant labourers near Bengaluru

Four migrant labourers from Assam were found dead at their rented accommodation on the outskirts of the city in a suspected case of suffocation, police said Saturday. A preliminary investigation revealed that the deaths were allegedly caused by suffocation due to carbon monoxide accumulation while they were cooking rice on a stove, a senior police officer said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-01-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 16:19 IST
Suspected suffocation kills four migrant labourers near Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Four migrant labourers from Assam were found dead at their rented accommodation on the outskirts of the city in a suspected case of suffocation, police said Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Jayant Shinde, Nirendranath, Doctor Tide, and Dhananjay Tide, all in their early 20s. A preliminary investigation revealed that the deaths were allegedly caused by suffocation due to carbon monoxide accumulation while they were cooking rice on a stove, a senior police officer said. The house reportedly had no ventilation, and the only window was closed. The incident occurred late Friday night within the jurisdiction of Sulibele police station in Hoskote taluk. The victims were employed in loading and unloading materials at a nearby warehouse. Due to cold weather, they had tightly shut the doors and windows, making the accommodation airtight. ''Preliminary investigation indicates that the cooking led to the accumulation of carbon monoxide. There was no proper ventilation. The labourers lost consciousness and died, allegedly due to suffocation,'' the officer said. The matter came to light after a friend visited the accommodation. When there was no response at the door, he tried to open the window from outside, police said. The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations. Authorities are awaiting the autopsy report and forensic analysis to confirm the exact cause of death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026