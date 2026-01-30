Left Menu

Bihar Cricket Association signs MoU to build world-class cricket complex in Patna

The Bihar Cricket Association BCA on Friday signed an MoU worth Rs 498 crore with a commercial construction management firm for building an International Cricket Complex ICC in Patna, officials said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:09 IST
The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) on Friday signed an MoU worth Rs 498 crore with a commercial construction management firm for building an International Cricket Complex (ICC) in Patna, officials said. The proposed ICC, to be developed over an area of approximately 25 to 30 acres, will feature ''international-standard facilities''. Addressing a press conference here, BCA President Harsh Vardhan said, ''The project reflects the Association's long-term vision for cricket development in Bihar. The complex will enhance the state's capability to host major tournaments in the future.'' He added that priority will be given to creating quality residential, training, and practice facilities for players to ensure a conducive environment for nurturing talent. BCA Secretary Ziaul Arfeen also asserted that the complex will serve as a strong foundation for the future of Bihar cricket. ''The project will be completed in a phased manner within the stipulated timeline and provide Bihar's players with access to national and international-level preparation facilities within the state,'' he said. According to a statement issued by the BCA, the project includes a main cricket stadium, a modern pavilion, practice wickets, indoor training facilities, players' dressng rooms, media centre, administrative infrastructure, and residential facilities for nearly 300 players. As part of the project, 12-16 pitches will be constructed to support players' training, fitness programmes, and match preparation, it added. Representatives of the construction firm, Sivanssh Infrastructure Development Pvt Ltd (SIDPL), with which the MoU was inked, were present at the press conference.

