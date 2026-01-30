Relaxo Footwears Q3 profit down 19.6% to Rs 26.54 cr, revenue at Rs 668.03cr

Relaxo Footwears Ltd, the country's largest footwear maker, on Friday reported a decline of 19.6 per cent in its net profit to Rs 26.54 crore in the December quarter of FY'26 on a year-to-year basis. It had posted a net profit of Rs 33.01 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Relaxo Footwears. Relaxo's revenue from operations was marginally up at Rs 668.03 crore in the December quarter under review. It was at Rs 666.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Total expenses of Relaxo Footwears were at Rs 643.07 crore, up 2.22 per cent in Q3 of FY'26. Relaxo Footwear's total income, which includes other incomes, was at Rs 678.99 crore, marginally up in the December quarter. Commenting on the results, Relaxo Footwears Managing Director Ramesh Kumar Dua said: ''During the quarter, the Company reported stable revenue, after a sequential decline observed in revenue over the last few quarters. This positive development is attributed to the Company's continuous efforts in sales transformation.'' The organised retail (EBO stores), e-commerce, and large-format retail stores reported a strong performance, while the general trade channel witnessed a positive momentum, he said. ''Looking ahead, the Company will maintain a balanced approach to topline growth and margins,'' he said. Shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 393.15 on BSE, up 6.11 per cent.

