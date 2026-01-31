Extreme Weather in January Underscores Urgent Need for Early Warnings

A wave of extreme weather events across every region of the world in January 2026 has once again underscored the life-saving importance of accurate forecasts and sustained investment in early warning systems, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

From deadly heatwaves and wildfires to record-breaking cold, winter storms, floods and landslides, the scale and intensity of impacts in January delivered a heavy human, economic and environmental toll, placing National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) firmly on the frontline of disaster risk reduction.

“Extreme weather consistently ranks among the top global risks,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. “The number of people affected by weather- and climate-related disasters continues to rise year after year, and the devastating human consequences were visible day by day throughout January.”

“These impacts are exactly why we are accelerating the Early Warnings for All initiative,” she added. “Disaster-related deaths are six times lower in countries with effective early warning coverage.”

Early Warnings in Action

Throughout January, WMO’s Coordination Mechanism supported humanitarian agencies by curating expert information from Members and WMO Centres. The WMO Severe Weather Information Centre disseminated authoritative warnings using standardized formats under the Common Alerting Protocol, ensuring information reached all media and communication channels.

WMO recently confirmed that 2026 ranks among the three warmest years on record, reinforcing scientific evidence that long-term warming is fueling more frequent and intense extreme weather events.

Extreme Heat and Wildfires

Australia endured two major heatwaves in January, with temperatures soaring above 45°C across large areas. The town of Ceduna in South Australia hit 49.5°C on 26 January, a local record. Authorities issued clear heatwave warnings—critical for protecting public health against what is often described as a “silent killer.”

The extreme heat also drove dangerous fire conditions. In Chile, wildfires across the Biobío and Ñuble regions forced mass evacuations, destroyed hundreds of buildings and killed at least 21 people, prompting a state of catastrophe. Southern Argentina faced devastating fires in Patagonia, fueled by drought, heat and strong winds.

According to the IPCC, human-caused climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of heatwaves since the 1950s, with further warming expected to worsen risks. In response, WMO is advancing new heat-risk governance frameworks and working with partners on wildfire early warning and advisory systems.

Extreme Cold and Winter Storms

Despite long-term warming trends, January also saw severe cold spells linked to a disrupted polar vortex, which pushed Arctic air into mid-latitudes. North America, Europe and parts of Asia experienced life-threatening cold, heavy snow, freezing rain and widespread disruption.

In Canada and the United States, massive winter storms caused power outages, flight cancellations and fatalities. Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula recorded over 5.7 meters of snow since December, paralyzing infrastructure. Europe endured back-to-back storms, flooding and top-level danger-to-life warnings across multiple countries.

Heavy Rainfall, Flooding and Landslides

In southeastern Africa, weeks of torrential rain caused catastrophic flooding. Mozambique was hardest hit, with at least 650,000 people affected, hundreds of thousands displaced and more than 30,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Flooding also claimed lives in South Africa, which declared a national disaster.

A World Weather Attribution study found that climate change combined with La Niña increased the intensity of heavy rainfall in southern Africa by 40 percent compared to preindustrial levels.

Elsewhere, heavy rainfall triggered a deadly landslide in Indonesia’s West Java, killing more than 50 people, while New Zealand experienced record rainfall and landslides in the upper North Island.

Call to Action: Scale Early Warnings Now

Countries such as Mozambique and South Africa, both champions of the Early Warnings for All initiative, have embedded multi-hazard early warning systems into national development planning—demonstrating how preparedness saves lives and supports resilience.

WMO stressed that January’s events are a stark reminder that early warnings are not optional.

“Accurate forecasts, clear communication and coordinated response are among the most powerful tools we have to protect lives and livelihoods,” Saulo said. “Scaling early warning systems everywhere is no longer a choice—it is an urgent global necessity.”