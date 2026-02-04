Kowori Group Debuts with Ultra-Luxury Real Estate Vision

New Delhi [India], January 27: Kowori Group marked its entry into the NCR real estate market with a formal brand launch at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. The event was attended by notable figures from the real estate sector, media, and corporate circles, signaling the group's official market debut.

In conjunction with the brand's unveiling, Kowori Group announced its inaugural ultra-luxury residential project in Greater Kailash-I, South Delhi. Designed as a boutique development, the project aims to deliver limited inventory with refined design sensibilities, catering to homebuyers seeking exclusivity and superior living experiences.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora graced the event as the Guest of Honour, underscoring the shift towards thoughtful luxury that prioritizes intelligent design and quality execution. Co-Founder Rikhupriya emphasized Kowori's commitment to creating homes that seamlessly blend design excellence with living comfort, establishing a new standard for urban living in South Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)