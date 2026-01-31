Left Menu

One injured after under-construction house collapses in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A person was injured after the roof of an under-construction house collapsed in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Saturday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. The incident was reported at around 2.30 pm and the collapse occurred at a single-storey structure in Sangam Vihar, he said. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The roof of the under-construction house had caved in, resulting in injuries to one person present at the site. The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital by a PCR van. Authorities are assessing the cause of the collapse and whether any safety violations were involved. Further details are awaited.

