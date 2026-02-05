Malaysia Declares Total Ban on E-Waste Imports to Combat Environmental Threat
Malaysia has imposed a full ban on e-waste imports, classifying it under 'absolute prohibition' to prevent the country from becoming a global waste dumping site. This follows a crackdown on corruption in e-waste management and reinforces efforts to protect human health and the environment.
In a decisive move, Malaysia has announced a comprehensive ban on the import of electronic waste, placing it under the 'absolute prohibition' category. This decision came as part of the government's pledge to prevent Malaysia from becoming a global dumping ground for hazardous waste.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has emphasized that e-waste, which includes discarded electronics like computers and phones, poses serious health and environmental threats due to toxic substances such as lead and mercury. Previously, the Department of Environment had the authority to grant import exemptions, but that power has now been revoked.
The ban coincides with a corruption investigation involving high-ranking environment officials tasked with e-waste oversight. Authorities have seized significant quantities of e-waste at ports and are strengthening measures to fight illegal imports, underscoring the government's commitment to environmental protection and public health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
