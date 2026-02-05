CPWD's Rising Investment in Air Purifiers: A Strategic Move?

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), a key player in government construction and maintenance, has significantly escalated its air purifier procurements over the past five years, hitting a peak of 156 units in the 2024-25 financial year. This strategic move was recently disclosed in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing an inquiry from TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, highlighted that these devices have been allocated to high-importance areas including Supreme Court chambers, ministerial offices, and prominent institutional sites such as the Constitution Club of India.

The procurement numbers show a notable upward trend: from 24 units in 2021-22 to 81 in 2022-23, and further to 144 in 2023-24. This initiative aligns with CPWD's dual role of managing new construction projects and maintaining existing government buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)