CPWD's Rising Investment in Air Purifiers: A Strategic Move?
The CPWD, responsible for building and maintaining central government facilities, procured 405 air purifiers from 2020-2025, with the highest number bought in 2024-25. These devices were deployed in government offices and prominent locations like the Supreme Court and Parliament Secretariat. Procurement trends showed a consistent increase over the years.
- Country:
- India
The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), a key player in government construction and maintenance, has significantly escalated its air purifier procurements over the past five years, hitting a peak of 156 units in the 2024-25 financial year. This strategic move was recently disclosed in the Lok Sabha.
Addressing an inquiry from TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, highlighted that these devices have been allocated to high-importance areas including Supreme Court chambers, ministerial offices, and prominent institutional sites such as the Constitution Club of India.
The procurement numbers show a notable upward trend: from 24 units in 2021-22 to 81 in 2022-23, and further to 144 in 2023-24. This initiative aligns with CPWD's dual role of managing new construction projects and maintaining existing government buildings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal's Battle for Grants: CM Sukhu Challenges Central Government
Supertech: SC restrains tribunals, high courts from passing order that may lead to stalling of construction work by NBCC.
Tusk’s Strategic Ukraine Visit for Post-Conflict Reconstruction
Concrete Milestone: Paks 2 Nuclear Plant Construction Begins
Triumph Over Trauma: Woman Walks Again After Successful Bone Reconstruction