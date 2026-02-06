Inferno in Srinagar: Multiple Structures Damaged
A series of fires in Srinagar city on Friday damaged at least nine houses and a bakery unit. The initial blaze originated in Shampora, Nowhatta, and quickly spread, affecting numerous homes. In Budshah Nagar, Natipora, a separate fire destroyed a bakery unit, emphasizing the dangers faced in densely populated areas.
A devastating series of fires erupted in Srinagar city on Friday, leading to significant damage across the region. At least nine houses were severely affected when a fire broke out in Shampora, Nowhatta, quickly spreading through this densely populated area.
Fire and emergency services arrived swiftly to combat the blaze, managing to bring it under control before further destruction occurred. Despite their prompt response, the incident left a trail of destruction, with homes sustaining heavy damage.
In a separate incident, a bakery unit in Budshah Nagar, Natipora, was engulfed in flames and subsequently destroyed. The dual incidents underscore the vulnerabilities faced by tightly packed urban environments.
