Sikkim Launches Board to Boost Overseas Employment for Youth

The Sikkim government has unveiled a new board designed to empower the state's youth with overseas employment opportunities, officials reported on Saturday. Named the Foreign Employment and Recruitment Facilitation Board, it operates under the aegis of the Skill Development Department.

With MLA Madan Cintury at its helm, the board's mission is to instill a robust institutional framework that encourages ethical and safe employment abroad. It aims at facilitating the mobilization, training, and placement of skilled individuals from Sikkim.

An official notification by Chief Secretary R Telang stressed the board's commitment to formulating policies that ensure safe migration and detailed plans for skill enhancement and grievance redressal. Collaborative efforts with recruitment agencies and comprehensive training will prepare candidates for international work engagements.

