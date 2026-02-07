IAEA and OCP Launch Five-Year Partnership to Boost Sustainable Agriculture Innovation

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and OCP Group, a global leader in plant nutrition solutions, have launched a five-year strategic partnership to accelerate scientific innovation for sustainable agriculture and more resilient food systems.

The collaboration will directly support the IAEA’s Atoms4Food initiative, which promotes the use of nuclear science to strengthen food security, improve soil health, and enhance climate resilience in agriculture.

Nuclear Science to Deliver Practical Benefits for Farmers

Under the agreement, the IAEA and OCP Group will launch a coordinated research project (CRP) applying nuclear and isotopic techniques to:

Improve fertilizer efficiency

Enhance crop nutritional quality

Reinforce sustainable food production systems

The initiative is designed to deliver real-world, on-the-ground benefits for farmers, particularly in regions facing acute food insecurity.

“This partnership with OCP represents an important advancement in how strategic collaboration can amplify the impact of our Atoms4Food initiative,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

“OCP’s significant commitment and expertise, combined with the IAEA’s unique capabilities in nuclear techniques, will translate advanced science into practical solutions for farmers.”

Focus on Fertilizer Efficiency and Crop Nutrition

Research will concentrate on optimizing the management of key plant nutrients, including:

Macronutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus

Micronutrients such as zinc, iron, and selenium

Using isotopic techniques, the project will generate robust data supporting the “4Rs” of nutrient stewardship:

Right source

Right rate

Right time

Right place

This evidence-based guidance will help farmers use fertilizers more efficiently while improving yields and reducing environmental impacts.

Strengthening Global Food Security and Environmental Stewardship

OCP Group said the partnership represents a major milestone in its mission to strengthen sustainable agriculture worldwide.

“This collaboration marks a strategic milestone for OCP Group and a major step forward in our mission to strengthen global food security,” said Meriem El Asraoui, Chief Global Affairs Officer of OCP Group.

“Together, we will generate transformative knowledge, support researchers and farmers, and advance agricultural practices that deliver higher yields, better nutrition, and long-term environmental stewardship.”

Benefits for IAEA Member States

The partnership is expected to generate high-quality data to:

Inform public policy

Guide fertilizer innovation

Support the transition to climate- and nature-positive agriculture

It will also reinforce scientific cooperation between Africa, the IAEA, and global research networks, helping countries adopt nutrient stewardship best practices that improve soil health and crop yields at scale.

Advancing the Atoms4Food Vision

By combining OCP’s leadership in soil and plant nutrition with the IAEA’s expertise in nuclear science, the initiative aims to equip farmers with practical tools to build more productive, sustainable, and climate-resilient food systems — directly contributing to global food security.