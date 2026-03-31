How Nuclear Science Is Cutting Global Food Waste: Five Innovative Solutions Backed by FAO and IAEA

Food loss and waste remain one of the most pressing global challenges, with far-reaching economic, environmental, and social consequences. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), 13.2% of food is lost before reaching retail, amounting to nearly USD 400 billion annually, while an additional 19% is wasted at retail and consumer levels.

This massive inefficiency not only wastes resources but also contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, environmental degradation, and biodiversity loss.

In response, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), through its Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, is deploying science-driven, nuclear-based innovations to tackle food waste across the entire supply chain.

Here are five key ways nuclear science is transforming food systems:

1. Extending Shelf Life Through Food Irradiation

Food irradiation is a safe, non-invasive preservation technique that uses controlled doses of radiation—such as X-rays, gamma rays, or electron beams—to reduce spoilage-causing microorganisms and pests.

This process significantly extends the shelf life of food products. For example, irradiated strawberries can remain fresh up to seven days longer under refrigeration.

By slowing spoilage in fruits, vegetables, grains, and spices, irradiation reduces post-harvest losses during storage and transportation, ensuring more food reaches consumers instead of being discarded.

2. Strengthening Food Safety with Nuclear-Based Detection

Food contamination often leads to large quantities being discarded, especially when safety cannot be quickly verified. Nuclear and nuclear-derived techniques provide rapid, precise detection of contaminants, reducing unnecessary waste.

Key methods include:

X-ray fluorescence

Neutron activation analysis

Stable isotope techniques

Advanced laboratory diagnostics

These tools help authorities quickly identify pathogens, toxins, or pesticide residues, ensuring that safe food is not wrongly rejected while unsafe food is efficiently removed from the supply chain.

3. Building Climate-Resilient Crops Through Mutation Breeding

Nuclear techniques are accelerating crop improvement through mutation breeding, enabling scientists to develop varieties that are:

More resistant to pests and diseases

Better adapted to climate stress (drought, salinity)

Higher yielding

For instance, scientists in Mauritius developed a black-rot-resistant cauliflower using radiation-induced breeding, reducing crop losses and reliance on pesticides.

By enhancing resilience at the farm level, these innovations help minimize pre-harvest losses, particularly in regions vulnerable to climate change.

4. Controlling Pests with the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT)

Agricultural pests destroy millions of tonnes of crops each year. The Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) offers an environmentally friendly solution.

This method involves:

Mass-rearing insects

Sterilizing them using ionizing radiation

Releasing them into the wild to reduce reproduction

Over time, pest populations decline, protecting crops without heavy pesticide use.

Countries like the Dominican Republic have successfully used SIT to eradicate major agricultural pests, safeguarding crop yields and improving export potential.

5. Enabling Faster, Safer Food Trade

Delays in inspection and certification often lead to spoilage during transit. Nuclear and isotopic techniques help speed up verification processes, ensuring food meets international standards more efficiently.

These methods can:

Verify food authenticity

Detect adulteration

Confirm labeling accuracy

Faster certification reduces bottlenecks at borders, minimizing food waste and supporting smoother global trade flows.

Driving a Zero-Waste Future: The Atoms4Food Initiative

Through the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre and initiatives like Atoms4Food, both organizations are scaling up the use of nuclear science to:

Enhance agricultural productivity

Reduce food loss and waste

Improve food safety and quality

Strengthen global food security and nutrition

These innovations demonstrate that nuclear science—often associated with energy and medicine—also plays a critical role in transforming food systems.

A Science-Led Solution to a Global Crisis

As the world grapples with rising food demand, climate change, and supply chain disruptions, reducing food waste is no longer optional—it is essential.

By applying cutting-edge nuclear techniques across production, storage, safety, and trade, FAO and IAEA are helping countries move toward a more efficient, sustainable, and zero-waste food future.