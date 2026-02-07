Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Delhi Mall

A fire broke out at a mall in southeast Delhi's Jasola, leading to the deployment of eight fire tenders. Smoke was reported at 12.20 pm, and no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Firefighting operations continue as authorities await further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:20 IST
Blaze Erupts at Delhi Mall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a mall in southeast Delhi's Jasola on Saturday, igniting a swift response from the authorities who dispatched eight fire tenders to the scene, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Around 12.20 pm, a call reporting smoke emanating from the mall spurred officials into action, deploying a fleet of fire tenders to control the situation, stated a spokesperson from the Delhi Fire Services.

Thus far, no casualties or injuries have been reported, though firefighting efforts are ongoing. Authorities are awaiting more information as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's UPI will come to Malaysia soon: PM Modi at Indian community event in Kuala Lumpur.

India's UPI will come to Malaysia soon: PM Modi at Indian community event in...

 Global
2
Mystery of Missing Tribal Children in Jharkhand

Mystery of Missing Tribal Children in Jharkhand

 India
3
Blaze in Srinagar Fish Farm Under Control

Blaze in Srinagar Fish Farm Under Control

 India
4
When we met in 2015, I spoke to you about India's potential, now I speak to you about India's performance: PM Modi.

When we met in 2015, I spoke to you about India's potential, now I speak to ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026