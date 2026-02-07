Blaze Erupts at Delhi Mall

A fire broke out at a mall in southeast Delhi's Jasola on Saturday, igniting a swift response from the authorities who dispatched eight fire tenders to the scene, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Around 12.20 pm, a call reporting smoke emanating from the mall spurred officials into action, deploying a fleet of fire tenders to control the situation, stated a spokesperson from the Delhi Fire Services.

Thus far, no casualties or injuries have been reported, though firefighting efforts are ongoing. Authorities are awaiting more information as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)