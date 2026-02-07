Tragic Accident Spurs Oversight of Delhi Construction Sites

In a response to a tragic incident, the Delhi government has issued orders to Jal Board engineers to scrutinize all ongoing construction sites. This mandate follows the fatal accident where 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani fell into an excavated pit in Janakpuri, reportedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board.

Authorities have directed engineers to conduct site visits promptly and address any deficiencies by Saturday evening to prevent further mishaps. The family of the deceased has accused the board of negligence and raised suspicions of foul play, intensifying the scrutiny on the incident.

Officials have confirmed the suspension of three engineers in connection with the matter. Additionally, an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh is anticipated to be provided to the bereaved family as they seek justice for the young man's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)