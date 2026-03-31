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Delhi Jal Board Boosts Water Supply: 400+ New Tubewells to Meet Rising Demand

The Delhi Jal Board plans to install over 400 new tubewells to increase water supply, raising the total number to 6,290. This response is driven by the rising demand for water connections. Additional resources are being explored near Najafgarh Lake, with water production targeted at 1002 MGD this summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:49 IST
Delhi Jal Board Boosts Water Supply: 400+ New Tubewells to Meet Rising Demand
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The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has initiated plans to significantly boost its water extraction capabilities by installing over 400 new tubewells, raising the total to 6,290. This initiative comes amid escalating demand for water connections in the city, with infrastructure enhancements underway to address this growth.

According to the DJB's summer action plan, the installation of these additional tubewells aims to increase groundwater extraction by 10 million gallons per day (MGD). The rise in water demand in Delhi is attributed to a surge in total water connections, with data showing an increase from 28.35 lakh connections in 2023-24 to 28.99 lakh in 2024-25.

To further supplement water availability in deficient areas, additional installations are projected, with prominent sites including Pappankalan, Bhalswa, Yamuna Vihar, and others. Investigations for tubewell installations near Najafgarh Lake are also underway, pending environmental approval.

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