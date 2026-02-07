Left Menu

Aasha's Five: A New Hope for India's Cheetahs

Cheetah Aasha has birthed five cubs at Kuno National Park, raising India's cheetah count to 35. Translocated from Namibia, her delivery marks significant progress in India's cheetah conservation efforts. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister praised the dedicated forest staff for their role in this success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:19 IST
A milestone in wildlife conservation has been achieved as Cheetah Aasha gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park. This event increases India's cheetah population to 35, as confirmed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday.

Aasha, originally from Namibia, was brought to India in a project aimed at reviving the country's cheetah population, which had been extinct for decades. With the addition of these cubs, the number of Indian-born cheetah cubs now stands at 24.

The achievement has been lauded by state officials, including Yadav, who commended the relentless efforts of forest staff and veterinarians. According to Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is fast becoming a hub for wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

