Reliance MET City's Ambitious 100-Acre Expansion Launched
Reliance Industries' Model Economic Township Ltd launched 'Metropolis by MET City', a 100-acre mixed-use development in Jhajjar, Haryana. Part of Reliance MET City's 8,250-acre vision, the project offers residential and industrial plots, with a focus on sustainability and proximity to workplaces, enhancing community growth.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Model Economic Township Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, unveiled 'Metropolis by MET City', a new 100-acre mixed-use project within Reliance MET City in Jhajjar, Haryana.
Spanning 8,250 acres, Reliance MET City already houses over 650 industries from across 11 countries. The recent launch is part of its ambitious development goals.
The project, which includes residential and industrial plots, aims to foster a sustainable community with plots priced between Rs 99,000 and Rs 1,10,000 per square yard. The initiative is entirely self-funded, reflecting Reliance's commitment to in-house development and long-term infrastructure planning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Innovative Solutions for Haryana's Rural Economy Revamp
Dramatic Police Chase and Encounter in Haryana
Empowering Athletes: Haryana's Commitment to PwD Sports Infrastructure
BJP's Tuhin A. Sinha Visits Haryana's Parashar Defence for Indigenous Advancements
From Bars to Masterpieces: Haryana Inmates Showcase Craftsmanship at Surajkund Fair