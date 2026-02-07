India's Urban Renaissance: The Greenfield Investment Opportunity of the Century

At the World Economic Forum 2026, India unveiled a transformative vision for urban development, marking itself as the largest greenfield investment opportunity globally.

With 600 million Indians expected to live in urban areas by 2036, these cities are anticipated to contribute significantly to the national GDP, becoming vital to economic growth and climate resilience.

India's push for integrated, sustainable urban environments presents a lucrative prospect for investors, reshaping urban landscapes through advanced infrastructure and consistent governance.

