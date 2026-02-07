EU-India Forge New Grounds in Horizon Europe Collaboration

The European Union and India have embarked on preliminary discussions regarding India's potential involvement with Horizon Europe, the EU's prize programme for fostering cross-border research and innovation. This move was announced by the European Commission, following the successful EU-India Summit in New Delhi.

Should the talks result in India's association, Indian researchers and institutions will gain direct funding access, able to spearhead projects funded by Horizon Europe. In return, India is expected to contribute financially to the programme.

This initiative highlights a deepening of strategic cooperation in research as established at the recent summit, which also featured a landmark free trade agreement. The ongoing collaboration in scientific and technological fields is framed by the Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation, extended until 2030.