Iberian Storm Havoc: Crops Drenched, Roads Blocked, and Homes Evacuated

Spain and Portugal brace for more extreme weather as Storm Marta brings torrential rains, high winds, and snow, causing massive damage to crops and infrastructure. Over 11,000 people were evacuated in Spain, and Portugal's preliminary damage estimates in agriculture and forestry stand at around 750 million euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Farmers in Spain have raised alarms over severe weather conditions, with torrential rains and gale-force winds leading to significant financial losses in the agricultural sector. As Storm Marta looms, both Spain and Portugal are on high alert, bracing for further damage from the already relentless storms battering the Iberian Peninsula.

In southern Spain, particularly Andalusia, over 11,000 residents have been displaced due to the trials of the elements, and an extensive list of road closures disrupts daily life. Additionally, Portugal reports that their agriculture and forestry sectors face potential losses reaching 750 million euros amid the ongoing onslaught.

The extreme weather has pushed authorities to issue an orange weather warning and disrupt even high-profile events like La Liga soccer matches. Meanwhile, geological concerns grow as waterlogged lands present the risk of landslides, prompting experts to survey affected areas and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

