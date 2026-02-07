Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

A catastrophic building collapse in Kota, Rajasthan, has resulted in at least two confirmed fatalities and left several individuals trapped under the debris. The incident occurred at a three-storey structure housing a restaurant in the Talwandi area late on Saturday night.

Authorities, including police and rescue teams, swiftly responded to the scene to conduct rescue operations. Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Madan Dilawar described the situation as a "major accident," confirming two deaths and nine hospitalizations with ongoing efforts to locate additional victims.

Local MLA Sandeep Sharma highlighted the sudden nature of the collapse, emphasizing the possibility of more people remaining trapped. District Collector Piyush Samaria reported that the rescue mission commenced immediately with five individuals successfully evacuated and hospitalized. Investigations into the cause are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)