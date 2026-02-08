Left Menu

Tragedy in the Alps: Avalanches Claim Lives Amid Heavy Snowfall

Avalanches in Italy's Trentino Alto Adige and Lombardy regions claimed the lives of three off-piste skiers as heavy snowfall heightened the avalanche risk. Rescue efforts were deployed but unsuccessful in preventing the fatalities. Authorities warn of continued risks due to new snowfall and wind-drifted snow slabs.

Updated: 08-02-2026 01:06 IST
  • Italy

Tragedy struck the Italian Alps on Saturday as avalanches in the Trentino Alto Adige and Lombardy regions claimed the lives of three skiers who ventured off-piste. The incidents occurred in areas near the prestigious Milano Cortina Winter Games venues, raising concerns about the ongoing safety of winter sports participants in the region.

The Alpine rescue service reported recovering the body of a skier from a 3,300-meter peak on the Marmolada massif, the Dolomites' tallest mountain, where tragedy unfolded following an off-piste skiing excursion. Despite immediate search efforts by his companions and other skiers, the man was found deceased, buried under the snow.

In another deadly incident, two skiers perished in Albosaggia, a locale situated approximately 65 km east of Bormio, where the men's Alpine skiing events are being hosted. Local authorities still await confirmation on whether a reported fourth victim in Trentino Alto Adige succumbed to similar dangers. Avalanche risk remains elevated, with fresh snow and moderate winds creating precarious conditions that could trigger slides at the slightest disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

