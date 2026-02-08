Left Menu

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Tropical Cyclone Mitchell intensified, threatening Australia's northwest Pilbara region, home to the largest iron-ore export hub. Port Hedland and nearby ports were closed due to the cyclone, now a Category 3 storm with winds up to 195 kph. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Tropical Cyclone Mitchell has intensified, according to the Australian bureau of meteorology, as it moves towards the sparsely populated northwest region of the country. This area is notable for housing the world's largest iron-ore export hub, Port Hedland. The developing storm has already led to the closure of Port Hedland and other nearby ports.

As of Sunday, Cyclone Mitchell has strengthened to a Category 3 storm with wind gusts reaching up to 195 kilometers per hour. Category 3 cyclones, although not the most severe, can still cause significant structural damage, break trees, ruin crops, and trigger power outages. The federal agency also predicts that the storm will result in moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially leading to flash floods along the west Pilbara coast.

Port Hedland, located approximately 1,300 kilometers north of the state capital, Perth, serves as a vital export point for major mining companies like BHP Group, Fortescue, and Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting. As a precaution against the cyclone threat, Pilbara Ports commenced clearing operations on Friday.

