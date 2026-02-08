Left Menu

Union Budget 2026-27: Boosting Jharkhand's Development

Senior BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy claims the Union Budget for 2026-27 will significantly enhance Jharkhand's development, with allocations totaling over Rs 68,000 crore. The state's infrastructure is set to receive a major boost with increased railway budgets and extensive road projects, positioning Jharkhand as a pivotal player in India's growth trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:15 IST
Union Budget 2026-27: Boosting Jharkhand's Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy announced on Sunday that the Union Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year is poised to accelerate Jharkhand's development. Rudy revealed the state would receive Rs 51,236 crore through tax devolution, and over Rs 17,000 crore as grants-in-aid, contributing significantly to its financial resources.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters in Ranchi, Rudy emphasized the transformation in infrastructure, stating that the railway budget for Jharkhand has doubled since 2014. The state has systematically developed 121 km of railway track annually from 2014 to 2023, with an unprecedented Rs 7,302 crore allocated for 2026-27.

The infrastructure developments include the operational Deoghar airport and the anticipated Jamshedpur airport. National highway projects are revolutionizing Jharkhand's economic landscape with over 3,600 km of new roads. Rudy remarked that the 2026-27 budget doesn't just provide financial resources but also paves the way for Jharkhand to become an integral part of India's growth towards a developed nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-Chhattisgarh Minister Finds Temporary Refuge in Odisha Amid Liquor Scam Investigation

Ex-Chhattisgarh Minister Finds Temporary Refuge in Odisha Amid Liquor Scam I...

 India
2
Miraculous Escape in Kalwa: Building Collapse Leaves No Casualties

Miraculous Escape in Kalwa: Building Collapse Leaves No Casualties

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav Denounces Rumors: Legal Action Looms Against 'Jaichands'

Tej Pratap Yadav Denounces Rumors: Legal Action Looms Against 'Jaichands'

 India
4
India and Canada Forge New Security Alliance

India and Canada Forge New Security Alliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026