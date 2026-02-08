Union Budget 2026-27: Boosting Jharkhand's Development

Senior BJP leader and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy announced on Sunday that the Union Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year is poised to accelerate Jharkhand's development. Rudy revealed the state would receive Rs 51,236 crore through tax devolution, and over Rs 17,000 crore as grants-in-aid, contributing significantly to its financial resources.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters in Ranchi, Rudy emphasized the transformation in infrastructure, stating that the railway budget for Jharkhand has doubled since 2014. The state has systematically developed 121 km of railway track annually from 2014 to 2023, with an unprecedented Rs 7,302 crore allocated for 2026-27.

The infrastructure developments include the operational Deoghar airport and the anticipated Jamshedpur airport. National highway projects are revolutionizing Jharkhand's economic landscape with over 3,600 km of new roads. Rudy remarked that the 2026-27 budget doesn't just provide financial resources but also paves the way for Jharkhand to become an integral part of India's growth towards a developed nation.

