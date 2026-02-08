Delhi's Weather and Air Quality: A Close Look

The national capital, Delhi, saw temperatures rise slightly above the seasonal average, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature recorded was 24.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 10.2 degrees. Specific areas, like Safdarjung, noted a high of 24.4 degrees Celsius.

Air quality remains a concern, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) marking Delhi's AQI at 189, placing it in the 'moderate' category. The general air quality scale defines 'moderate' as an AQI range of 101 to 200.

The IMD predicts shallow fog for Monday, with maximum temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius and minimums near 10 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was measured at 52% as of 5:30 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)