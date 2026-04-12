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Tensions Rise as Saudi Arabia Summons Iraqi Ambassador Over Drone Threats

Saudi Arabia summoned Iraq's ambassador in response to threats from drones launched from Iraqi territory targeting the kingdom and other Gulf states. The Saudi foreign ministry stressed the importance of Iraq addressing these threats responsibly, highlighting escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:15 IST
Tensions Rise as Saudi Arabia Summons Iraqi Ambassador Over Drone Threats
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Saudi Arabia has heightened diplomatic tensions by summoning Iraq's ambassador, citing threats to the kingdom and its Gulf allies from drones deployed from Iraqi soil.

In an official statement, the Saudi foreign ministry underscored the urgent need for Iraq to manage these threats and prevent further attacks responsibly.

This development marks a significant point in the region's complex political landscape, highlighting the need for cooperative security measures among neighboring states.

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