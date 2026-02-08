Left Menu

Bangalore Metro Puts Fare Hike on Hold Amid Political Controversy

Bangalore Metro's planned fare revision, set to take effect on February 9, is postponed. Announcements trigger political debate as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticize state government's fare strategy. Metro emphasizes its commitment to affordable services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has delayed its annual fare revision that was scheduled to be implemented on February 9, waiting for final board approval.

The decision followed criticisms from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who suggested state-level mismanagement in fare planning.

BMRCL reaffirmed its dedication to serving Bengaluru's commuters, emphasizing its mission to keep metro travel safe, reliable, and affordable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

