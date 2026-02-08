Bangalore Metro Puts Fare Hike on Hold Amid Political Controversy
Bangalore Metro's planned fare revision, set to take effect on February 9, is postponed. Announcements trigger political debate as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticize state government's fare strategy. Metro emphasizes its commitment to affordable services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has delayed its annual fare revision that was scheduled to be implemented on February 9, waiting for final board approval.
The decision followed criticisms from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who suggested state-level mismanagement in fare planning.
BMRCL reaffirmed its dedication to serving Bengaluru's commuters, emphasizing its mission to keep metro travel safe, reliable, and affordable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector
Ideology plays crucial role in politics and governance: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at event in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh.
Kerala Politics Heat Up: BJP and CPI(M) Slam Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Ties
Mystery Unfolds: Allegations of International Ties Rock Assam Politics
Allegations and Intrigue: Assam Politics Under Scrutiny