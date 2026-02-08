Bangalore Metro Puts Fare Hike on Hold Amid Political Controversy

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has delayed its annual fare revision that was scheduled to be implemented on February 9, waiting for final board approval.

The decision followed criticisms from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who suggested state-level mismanagement in fare planning.

BMRCL reaffirmed its dedication to serving Bengaluru's commuters, emphasizing its mission to keep metro travel safe, reliable, and affordable.

