Mysterious Death of Tigress in Nilgiris Forest Unveiled
An eight-year-old tigress was discovered dead in the Nilgiris North Range. A post-mortem conducted under NTCA guidelines suggested natural causes of death, with samples sent for further analysis. The carcass was incinerated in accordance with protocol, with all procedures witnessed by forest officials and NGOs.
A tragic discovery was made in the Morakutti Reserve Forest area at the Nilgiris North Range on Sunday evening as forest personnel stumbled upon the lifeless body of an eight-year-old female tiger during a routine patrol.
The District Forest Officer (DFO) responded swiftly to the report, organizing a post-mortem led by the assistant veterinary surgeon at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The examination was conducted on Monday, following strict guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The DFO, an assistant conservator of forests, and representatives from local NGOs were present to oversee the procedure.
Initial autopsy findings suggest natural causes were responsible for the tigress's demise. To ensure accuracy in determining the cause of death, samples of the tiger's body parts have been taken for further laboratory analysis. The carcass was subsequently incinerated in situ under the supervision of all designated officials, adhering strictly to protocol.
