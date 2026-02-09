Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Tigress in Nilgiris Forest Unveiled

An eight-year-old tigress was discovered dead in the Nilgiris North Range. A post-mortem conducted under NTCA guidelines suggested natural causes of death, with samples sent for further analysis. The carcass was incinerated in accordance with protocol, with all procedures witnessed by forest officials and NGOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:48 IST
Mysterious Death of Tigress in Nilgiris Forest Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic discovery was made in the Morakutti Reserve Forest area at the Nilgiris North Range on Sunday evening as forest personnel stumbled upon the lifeless body of an eight-year-old female tiger during a routine patrol.

The District Forest Officer (DFO) responded swiftly to the report, organizing a post-mortem led by the assistant veterinary surgeon at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The examination was conducted on Monday, following strict guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The DFO, an assistant conservator of forests, and representatives from local NGOs were present to oversee the procedure.

Initial autopsy findings suggest natural causes were responsible for the tigress's demise. To ensure accuracy in determining the cause of death, samples of the tiger's body parts have been taken for further laboratory analysis. The carcass was subsequently incinerated in situ under the supervision of all designated officials, adhering strictly to protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic Help Nabbed in Rs 30 Lakh Gold Heist

Domestic Help Nabbed in Rs 30 Lakh Gold Heist

 India
2
Breaking Barriers: A Historic US Diplomatic Mission in Armenia

Breaking Barriers: A Historic US Diplomatic Mission in Armenia

 Armenia
3
Jyothy Labs Reports 7.2% Decline in Profit Amid Rising Expenses

Jyothy Labs Reports 7.2% Decline in Profit Amid Rising Expenses

 India
4
Tragic Discovery in Bilaspur: Woman's Body Found in Water Tank

Tragic Discovery in Bilaspur: Woman's Body Found in Water Tank

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026